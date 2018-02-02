Take a virtual tour of the EAA Aviation Museum

Would you like to visit the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, but can’t fit it into your schedule?

Now, you can take a virtual tour of the museum, using your phone or desktop computer.

With photos courtesy of Lyle Jansma from AeroCapture Images, you can tour the museum, including close up photos of the cockpits of many of the museum’s aircraft, including: A 1911 Wright Flyer Model B Replica, A 1928 Waco 10 (ATO) Taperwing, a 1929 Travel A E-4000, a 1930 Pietenpol Air Camper, a 1933 Great Lakes 2T-1A Sport Trainer, a 1938 Ryan STA Super Sport, a 1938 Wittman Buttercup Model W, a 1942 de Havilland D.H.82C Tiger Moth, a 1944 Meyers OTW, a 1944 North American F-51D Mustang, the 1959 Poberezny P-5 Pober Sport, and much more.

Click the camera icons on each airplane to jump into the cockpit. Click the red hotspots to get back onto the ground tour of the Eagle Hangar. Click the white arrow on the floor to move throughout the hangar.

You can also view these on the Cockpit360 app, which is available on the Apple and Google Play stores.