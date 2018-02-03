Cessna cabin doorpost bulkhead cracks lead to proposed airworthiness directive

A notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) for an airworthiness directive (AD) for some Cessna 172, 182, 206, 207, and 210 models was prompted by a report of cracks found in the lower area of the forward cabin doorpost bulkhead.
The NPRM was published to the Federal Register Feb. 1, 2018.
The proposed AD would require repetitively inspecting the lower forward doorpost at the strut attach fitting for cracks and making all necessary repairs.
FAA officials said they are proposing the AD to address the unsafe condition on these products.
From the NPRM:
Investigation revealed more than four dozen similar cracks on Textron Aviation 100 and 200 airplanes. It has been determined that the cracks result from metal fatigue.
This condition, if not detected and addressed, could result in failure of the wing strut attach point during operation, which could result in loss of control.
It is estimated that 14,653 aircraft will be affected by this AD.
Comments must be received by March 19, 2018.
A full list of Model/Serial Numbers can be seen at FederalRegister.gov.
