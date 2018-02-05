Picture of the day: Hangar flying at its best

Frequent contributor Glenn Brasch sent in this photograph, explaining: “A 1974 Maule M5 — the first M5 made — sits behind a 1972 BMW R75/5 at KRYN outside of Tucson. Hangar flying at its best!”
