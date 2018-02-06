Piper hits birds on final approach

The pilot reported during night visual meteorological conditions, he hit multiple birds at an altitude of about 300′ to 400′ above ground on final approach to the airport in Newport, Rhode Island.

He continued the approach and landed the Piper PA-31 without further incident.

A post-accident examination revealed substantial damage to the right wing.

Probable cause: An inadvertent collision with birds during final approach at night.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA126

This February 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.