Zenith STOL wins bush pilot competition in New Zealand

OMAKA, New Zealand – Deane Philip’s Zenith STOL CH 701 took just 12.6 meters (41.33 feet) to take off and rolled just 14.7 meters (48.22 feet) after landing at the Feb. 3, 2018, New Zealand Bush Pilot Championships.



Second place was another Zenith STOL aircraft, piloted by Chris Anderson, followed by a Rans S6 for third place in the Sport Pilot (less than 1,325 pounds) category.

This fifth annual STOL competition, officially called the “Healthy Bastards Bush Pilot Championships,” is a precision landing, STOL Takeoff and Landing competition held annually at Omaka Airfield, Blenheim, New Zealand.