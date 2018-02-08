Dragging landing gear turns out to be bad decision

The pilot was flying over a snow-covered dry lake bed near Park Valley, Utah, and decided to “drag” the left main landing gear to “better assess the surface condition.”

When the Cessna 210’s tire touched down, he reported, “Drag rapidly increased and sucked the aircraft down.”

He attempted to abort the landing by adding full power, but the airplane sunk further into the snow, turned to the right, and nosed over.

The fuselage and vertical stabilizer sustained substantial damage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s decision to drag the left main landing gear on a snow-covered dry lake bed, which resulted in a loss of directional control and a nose over during an aborted landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA120

This February 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.