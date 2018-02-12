Video: From first rivet to first flight

Smitty Smith, the force behind FunPlacesToFly.com, recently posted this video of Pat Long’s Hatz Classic experimental aircraft, built in his garage. The video shows the aircraft from the beginning of construction to first flight.
Smitty Smith, the force behind FunPlacesToFly.com, recently posted this video of Pat Long’s Hatz Classic experimental aircraft, built in his garage. The video shows the aircraft from the beginning of construction to first flight.
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.