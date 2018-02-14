Survey finds test pricing highest in areas with higher training activity

Results of a January 2018 survey of pricing for FAA practical tests by the Flight School Association of North America has found that prices vary from region to region, with the highest prices reported in areas of higher training activity.

“Higher test prices seem to be occurring in places where there is higher training activity, and correlating to a previous survey that FSANA conducted, also in areas where longer wait times are being experienced for scheduling of practical test activities,” officials said when the results were released. “It should be noted that areas where higher test prices were reported are also locations where cost of living in general is higher.”

A direct analysis of the ratio of test price to the cost of living was not completed as a part of this survey, officials noted.

Responses for the survey were gathered from FAA Designated Pilot Examiners who conduct the tests, CFIs who recommend students for tests, and applicants who have taken tests.

The first question broadly addressed the most common of practical tests, including tests in airplanes for private pilot, instrument pilot, and commercial pilot certificates and ratings. The following graphic depicts the results that were generated:

A test that typically experiences higher prices, the survey specifically addressed the question of pricing for initial CFI practical tests. The results did show that the most common pricing for these tests is higher than more common practical tests.

In general, the survey did not indicate any major national variation in pricing for specialty tests such as those in Rotorcraft, Seaplanes, Gliders, or Warbirds, association officials said.

The survey was intended to help the industry better understand the prices associated with testing around the country. With this data, the industry is more able to accurately understand this cost in the flight training process and where it may vary from national averages.

The results included here are just the beginning and the most general that were a part of the survey results. If you would like to learn more, dive into further detail, and see some of the additional data reported, go to FSANA.com to see the results of the full survey reported on the FSANA website.