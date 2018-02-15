Alaska’s Aircraft Registration Program feedback heard

ANCHORAGE – In late January 2018 the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) announced “in view of the significant public comments received regarding the Aircraft Registration Program proposal, the board will continue to work with DOT&PF on a revised registration proposal that meets the state’s informational needs, simplifies elements of the program and provides a tangible benefit to aircraft owners.”
The Alaska Airmen Association said simply, “Our Voices Were Heard.”
The process will include an additional public comment period.
