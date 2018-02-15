Aviation safety advocate Archie Trammell flies west

Archie Trammell, a weather radar expert, aviation journalist and lifelong safety advocate, died at his home in Mansfield, Texas, Feb. 5, 2018. He was 89.

In 2006, the National Business Aviation Association recognized Trammell with the association’s Meritorious Service to Aviation Award – the group’s highest honor. The award is presented annually to an individual who, by virtue of a lifetime of personal dedication, has made significant, identifiable contributions that have materially advanced aviation interests.

Trammell won the award for his more than 50 years of work sharing his vast knowledge of how to use radar to avoid convective weather systems.

“The business aviation community has lost a tireless safety champion,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “Through his seminars and videos, he shared with thousands of aviators his knowledge regarding the effective use of airborne radar for weather avoidance, thus making our industry safer. We were proud to honor him with our highest award 12 years ago, and the business aviation community will continue to benefit for many years from his work to improve flight safety.”

Trammell served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. Following the war, he earned degrees in aircraft maintenance engineering and journalism, and obtained a commercial pilot’s license.

He combined his interests in journalism and aviation by serving as a top editor at two publications: He was a senior editor at Flying Magazine and editor-in-chief of Business and Commercial Aviation. In 1976, he was won the distinguished Earl Osborn Award from the Aviation/Space Writers Association for his article titled “Weather Accidents.”

Trammell also worked at Bendix, a major radar manufacturer, where he helped develop and test new radar systems. He also served as executive director of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s Air Safety Foundation.

Trammell was perhaps best known for his lectures, classes and recorded videos on the proper use of weather radar, which were used to train the crews of more than 4,000 business flight departments.