First solo ends badly

The student pilot was performing his third stop and go landing during his first solo flight.

He reported that during the landing flare he heard the stall warning horn, and he bounced the landing while traveling at a ground speed of approximately 45 knots.

The student pilot remarked he was not able to control the Cessna 172’s lateral direction during the landing roll and the plane left the right side of the runway at the airport in Newport News, Virginia, subsequently hitting a drainage culvert.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to right wing and the fire wall.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll, resulting in a runway excursion and impact with terrain.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA134

This February 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.