New CEO for Reno Air Races a familiar face

Fred Telling, chairman of the board of directors of the Reno Air Racing Association, has also been named CEO of the organization, effective immediately.

Tony Logoteta, Chief Operating Officer of RARA, will continue in his role of overseeing the day-to-day operations.

Telling’s experience with RARA is extensive, having been a participant in the National Championship Air races racing T6s since 2001. He has served as the T6 class president for the last 10 years. He has been a member of the board of directors since 2016 and assumed the role of chairman after the 2017 races.

“Fred’s passion and vast knowledge for the sport of air racing, as well as his corporate and non-profit board experience, will greatly benefit the organization and the future of the National Championship Air Races,” said Joey Scolari, head of the search committee on behalf of RARA’s Board of Directors. “While there were several qualified candidates we interviewed, we knew that Fred’s involvement and intimate knowledge of our organization and event made him the best candidate in the end. In addition, Fred will be volunteering his time in this new role, which will be a huge benefit to the organization and this year’s races.”

“I love air racing, and I love the National Championship Air Races. I am very excited and feel very fortunate to be able to offer my time to be even more involved with this organization for which I hold so much passion,” said Telling. “I am looking forward to the opportunity of helping take the National Championship Air Races and RARA to the next level.”

Tickets are on sale for the 55th Annual National Championship Air Races, scheduled for Sept. 12-16, 2018, at Reno Stead Airport.