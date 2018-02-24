International conference to addresses language issues in aviation

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida ­— Aviation and aerospace industry members, linguistic researchers, and aviation English educators from throughout the world will gather at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to discuss ways to improve aviation communications to enhance safety and reduce accidents.

The international conference, “Building on the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Language Proficiency Requirements – Communications as a Human Factor” is slated for May 9-11, 2018.

The conference at Embry-Riddle’s Daytona Beach Campus will look into the effects of language and culture on communication as a human factor; the language needs of the wider aviation profession; incorporating communication strategies into best practices for training and testing; and considerations for future policy developments in language and communication.

New perspectives on aviation English training and testing will be discussed in the conference, which will include presentations, Q & A panels, interactive panel presentations, practical workshops, informal poster sessions, and networking and social opportunities.

Twenty-four presenters and speakers are coming from throughout the U.S. and other countries, such as Austria, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ethiopia, Germany, Kenya, Slovenia and West Africa.

Participating organizations include airlines, manufacturers, civil aviation authorities, air navigation service providers, and academic institutions such as Embry-Riddle, Georgia State University and others.

“Aviation is a global enterprise and does not happen in a bubble immune from cultural differences, miscommunication and the challenges created by inadequate aviation English skills,” said Elizabeth Mathews, Embry-Riddle assistant professor of Aerospace and Occupational Safety, who is on the board of the ICAEA. “The conference will bring people together to discuss these topics, including how to improve training, the standardization of aviation English testing, and the investigation of language factors and more.”

After more than 40 years of aviation human factors as a discipline, Mathews said understanding language as a human factor lags behind industry’s understanding of other human performance issues. She will present “A Linguistic Review of Aviation Accidents,” at the conference.

“With an increasingly multicultural industry, it is more important than ever to understand and address language and communication factors appropriately,” said Mathews, who is also a former linguistic consultant for the ICAO. “The International Civil Aviation Organization’s Language Requirements address pilot-controller radiotelephony communications, but do not address the English language communication needs when English is the common language of two non-native English speakers sharing the same cockpit, or the English language needed for maintenance safety and for flight training.”

Mathews is part of a team at Embry-Riddle’s Daytona Beach and Worldwide Campuses reviewing databases of aircraft accidents to determine the role communication factors may have played.

The research is just one part of Embry-Riddle’s overall Language as a Human Factor in Aviation Safety (LHUFT) Initiative to heighten awareness, improve aviation safety, and enhance future investigations, according to university officials.

Other topics at the conference include “Exploring Intercultural Factors in International Pilot-Air Traffic Controller Communications”; “Recognizing Misunderstandings: Developing Communication Strategies for Non-Native English Speaking Personnel,” “Notes from the Field: Making the Case for Enhanced English Language Standards for Pilots” and “English in the Aviation Maintenance Industry – The Impact on Safety and an Exploration of the Need for Standards.”