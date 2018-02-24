How to make great flying videos

Want to record your epic flights and share them with the world, but not sure how to get started?
Trent Palmer, a drone pilot and bush pilot who posts lots of videos to YouTube, recently published a video on how to make flying videos, which gives you tips on everything from where to place your camera to the best time to shoot videos. He also shares his theory for what makes a good flying video. Check it out here or below:
