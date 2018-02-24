General Aviation News

How to make great flying videos

by Leave a Comment

Want to record your epic flights and share them with the world, but not sure how to get started?

Trent Palmer, a drone pilot and bush pilot who posts lots of videos to YouTube, recently published a video on how to make flying videos, which gives you tips on everything from where to place your camera to the best time to shoot videos. He also shares his theory for what makes a good flying video. Check it out here or below:

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners