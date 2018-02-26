152 pilot hits snow berm on landing

The pilot reported that on his second landing he felt a “small” impact just before touchdown, and then the Cessna 152 pitched down and skidded to a stop at the airport in Shirley, N.Y.

After the airplane came to a stop, he observed smoke coming from the lower left side of the cowling just forward of the firewall.

As a result of the post-impact fire that ensued, the airplane was destroyed.

The pilot reported that he observed evidence of where the airplane’s nose wheel hit a snow berm located on the approach to the runway. He estimated that the snow berm was about five feet high and about 20′ wide.

The airport manager reported that about four inches of snow accumulated on the ground prior to the accident, but that almost all of the snow had been plowed from the runway.

He further reported that the 152’s nose gear hit a snow berm that was about 10′ off the end of the runway, and about 28′ high.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain adequate terrain clearance while landing, which resulted in a collision with a snow berm, nose gear collapse, and post-impact fire.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA124

This February 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.