Pictures of the day: Yak attack, take 2

Jeremy Diack of the Yakovlevs sent in these photos for Picture of the Day, with a note: “Following on Etienne Verhellen’s excellent photo of him in action in his Yak-52 at Gravity Park, here is a small selection of photos of our team in action at last year’s Formation Aerobatic Challenge, held at Zhengzhou, Henan Province, in east-central China. Our British six-ship display team — The Yakovlevs — comprises a lead two-seat Super Yak-52, modified with a more powerful 450-hp radial engine in order to keep pace with its formation companions, and five lightweight single-seat Yak-50s. The team is returning to Zhengzhou this year for a show at the end of April.”

