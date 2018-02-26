General Aviation News

Video: Have questions about ADS-B equipment?

by Leave a Comment

Have questions about what equipment you need to satisfy the 2020 ADS-B mandate? A new video from the FAA features a GA pilot, Jamal Wilson, asking David Gray, an FAA official, lots of questions about what equipment he needs for his Cherokee 180.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners