Pictures of the Day: High-flying Chief

Ray Johnson sent in these photos of his 1947 Aeronca Chief 11AC, which is based at Marion Municipal Airport (KMZZ) in Indiana, home of the Fly/In Cruise/In. The 28th Annual Fly/In Cruise/In will be held Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, with festivities starting at 7 a.m.

