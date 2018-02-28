Cessna 175 hits airport fence

According to the pilot, during approach to the airport in Gold Beach, Oregon, the Cessna 175 encountered a wind gust and the landing gear hit the top of the airport’s perimeter fence.

The airplane flipped over and slid to a stop.

According to the airport facility directory, the fence was in excess of 200′ from the approach end of the runway which was 3,237′ in length.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings, the rudder and the vertical stabilizer.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain an approach angle of descent to avoid obstacles, resulting in the airplane striking the airport perimeter fence.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA122

This February 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.