Pictures of the Day: Getting the crowd to its feet

Howard J (Jim) Whaley sent in these photos for Picture of the Day, explaining: “500 square foot parachute with the American flag flying over the beach at Ocean City, Maryland. Many people stood and saluted the flag.”

He adds that his ultralight is powered by a Rotax 60 horsepower engine and has a top speed of 30 mph.

