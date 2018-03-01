Garmin introduces portable ADS-B receiver

Garmin has introduced the GDL 50, a portable device capable of receiving Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) traffic and weather, GPS, and aircraft attitude information for display on select portables and mobile devices.

A remote-mount version of the GDL 50, the GDL 50R, is also available.

Wireless and hardwired compatibility of the GDL 50/50R includes the G3X Touch glass flight display, the aera 660 and aera 795/796, as well as wireless connectivity with the Garmin Pilot app on Apple and Android mobile devices, according to company officials.

A successor to the GDL 39 3D, the GDL 50 combines dual-link ADS-B traffic, a wide range of Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B) weather products, GPS, and back-up aircraft attitude information that displays on compatible Connext products via Bluetooth wireless technology or hardwired connections.

FIS-B weather products received by the GDL 50 include NEXRAD imagery, METARs, TAFs, wind and temperatures aloft, PIREPs, NOTAMs and more.

Additionally, pilots have access to the most recent data as the GDL 50 continually downloads traffic and weather information in the background, even while the display is sleeping, Garmin officials noted.

Pilots using the GDL 50 also can receive ADS-B traffic information and audible alerts to easily identify potential traffic conflicts while in-flight. Dual-link technology allows the GDL 50 to receive ADS-B In traffic on both 978 MHz and 1090 MHz frequencies. For aircraft that are properly equipped to meet ADS-B Out with a certified solution, the portable GDL 50 ADS-B In receiver provides an even better traffic picture by also receiving TIS-B traffic data from ground stations, company officials added.

Exclusive to Garmin products, patented TargetTrend provides pilots with a more intuitive method of judging target trajectories and closure rates, particularly in airspace with high volumes of traffic so pilots can more easily discern traffic targets that pose the greatest threat.

TerminalTraffic displays a comprehensive picture of ADS-B-equipped aircraft and ground vehicles throughout the airport environment on the moving map and SafeTaxi airport diagram.

ADS-B traffic can be overlaid on the dedicated traffic page, the moving map, as well as IFR/VFR charts on compatible devices.

A rechargeable Lithium-ion battery allows the GDL 50 to receive ADS-B traffic, FIS-B weather, GPS and back-up aircraft attitude information for up to eight hours on a single charge.

The GDL 50 is capable of wirelessly streaming data to two devices and making hardwired connections to two additional devices simultaneously.

The GDL 50 and GDL 50R are available immediately for a street price of $849.