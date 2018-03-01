Ranger R7 introduced

Vashon Aircraft has introduced the Ranger R7.

Vashon Aircraft is the newest aircraft manufacturer in the aviation center of Seattle, Washington, where they design and build the US-made Ranger R7 aircraft.

According to company officials, the Ranger, designed by Pacific Northwest aeronautical engineer Ken Krueger, is a two-seat aircraft perfect for “$39 burgers” ($100 burgers are way too expensive), meeting up with other pilots at fly-ins, and Saturday morning breakfasts. Powered by the Continental O-200-D engine, the base model starts at $99,500.

“I started Dynon to bring affordable, advanced technology to the aviation community, yet there still remains a need to innovate beyond the panel to bring affordable flight to more people,” said John Torode, founder and CEO of Vashon Aircraft. “With Vashon Aircraft, I hope to empower the next generation of pilots with the tools they need to take to the skies.”

The base Ranger model — the Yellowstone — is priced at $99,500 and includes as standard features a complete Dynon SkyView equipped panel, including Autopilot, with features such as primary flight instruments, engine monitoring, 2020-compliant ADS-B Out, Mode S transponder, navigation and mapping, ADS-B traffic and weather, COM radio, two-place stereo intercom, angle of attack, Wi-Fi, and more.

The Ranger’s electrical system is managed by the Advanced Control Module, featuring EFIS-controlled electronic circuit breakers, from Dynon’s Advanced Flight Systems division.

Other standard equipment includes electric flaps and trim, full-size 600-6 tires, and LED position and taxi/landing lights.

The Ranger R7 is designed, engineered, tested, and manufactured at the Vashon Aircraft factory headquarters near Seattle, and is assembled at its Paine Field assembly and delivery center (just down the taxiway from the Boeing wide body plant.)

According to company officials, the Ranger R7 is one of the first examples of a small aircraft that utilizes pre-painted metal to save manufacturing cost, time, and weight. Utilizing this technique, Vashon eliminates the need to paint the aircraft after assembly, company officials note.

Vashon also manufactures the vast majority of its own parts, reducing its supply chain drastically, further reducing the cost of the airplane, as well as build time, officials add.

The Ranger R7 is already an approved S-LSA, and multiple conforming aircraft are already flying. The official launch and public unveiling will be at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018.