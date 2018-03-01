Wrong part brings down 150

During the cross-country flight, the Cessna 150’s engine experienced a total loss of power and the student pilot performed a forced landing to a field near Simmesport, Louisiana. The airplane nosed over during the landing and came to rest inverted.

An examination of the engine revealed that the incorrect bearing and thrust washer had been used during the engine reassembly about 90 flight hours before the accident, resulting in the seizure and failure of the #1 and #2 connecting rods and the subsequent loss of engine power.

The mechanic who performed the overhaul and reassembly used an outdated parts manual and installed the improper bearing and thrust washer assembly.

Probable cause: The installation of an improper bearing and thrust washer during engine overhaul, which resulted in failure of the connecting rods and a subsequent total loss of engine power.

