Fuel starvation leads to forced landing

During cruise flight in the experimental, amateur-built Mustang II, the private pilot attempted to move the fuel selector from the left to the right fuel tank.

During that process, the engine lost power, and the airplane sustained substantial damage during the subsequent forced landing near Normangee, Texas. The pilot was seriously injured in the crash.

The pilot reported he had recently modified the fuel system, and, while attempting to select the right fuel tank, he inadvertently starved the engine of fuel.

He reported no problems with the engine before the loss of engine power and stated that the engine lost power because he used improper procedures while attempting to change the fuel selector.

Probable cause: A total loss of engine power due to fuel starvation as a result of the pilot’s improper fuel selector positioning procedures during the flight.

NTSB Identification: CEN16LA121

This March 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.