Pre-buy inspection ends in crash

The non-certificated pilot/owner of the Piper PA22-108 was conducting a local test flight with a prospective buyer, who held a private pilot certificate.

After exiting the traffic area at the airport in Lincolnton, N.C., and climbing to an altitude of 1,800′, the owner permitted the prospective buyer to manipulate the flight controls. The pilot then reassumed control of the airplane for the return flight to the departure airport.

According to the prospective buyer, while on final approach to land on runway 5, he noticed that the airplane was yawed to the left and applied right rudder, but the pilot told him to stay off the controls, which he did for the remainder of the flight.

After landing, the airplane veered to the left and departed the left side of the runway where it struck an embankment, and flipped over.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the wing struts, rudder, aft lower fuselage, firewall, and nose gear assembly.

Both occupants stated there were no pre-impact anomalies with the airplane.

Probable cause: The non-certificated pilot’s loss of directional control while landing.

NTSB Identification: ERA16CA125

This March 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.