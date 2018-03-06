Garmin expands Connext to include FltPlan.com

Garmin has expanded its Connext ecosystem to include the FltPlan.com website and the FltPlan Go app on Apple and Android mobile devices.
With compatible Garmin avionics, pilots can create a flight plan within the FltPlan.com website, share it within the FltPlan Go app, and wirelessly transfer it to select avionics once they arrive to the aircraft via the app on a mobile device.
FltPlan Go customers can also wirelessly receive and display aviation weather products from various sources, including Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B), as well as Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) traffic, GPS position data and back-up attitude information.
Connext wireless compatibility with the FltPlan.com website and FltPlan Go app includes the following Garmin products:
- Flight Stream 510/210/1102
- GTX 345 series
- GDL 88/84 series
- GDL 69 series
- GDL 52 series
- GDL 39/GDL 39 3D
Flight planning is streamlined with Flight Stream 510, which enables wireless flight plan transfer between the FltPlan Go app and the GTN 650/750 and G1000 NXi (pictured), Garmin officials explain.
Wireless flight plan transfer is also available between the Flight Stream 210 and GTN 650/750 or GNS 430W/530W.
In addition, flight plans may be transferred from Fltplan Go to the Garmin Pilot application for iOS and Android users.
When paired with compatible avionics, the FltPlan Go app can wirelessly communicate with select Garmin products to display ADS-B traffic, FIS-B weather and audio entertainment within the app.
Select Garmin products also power synthetic vision to display dynamic pitch and bank information alongside highly accurate WAAS GPS position information.
FltPlan.com and FltPlan Go iOS app compatibility are available now. FltPlan Go Android app compatibility is expected to be available soon, Garmin officials noted.
