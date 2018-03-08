Sporty’s updates Instrument Rating Course

Sporty’s has released the 2018 version of its Instrument Rating Course, which includes “significant” updates and new content, according to company officials.

Customers start by riding along on a real-world IFR flight to Chicago Midway to learn about the preparation, flying skills, communications, navigation techniques, and instrument approach skills necessary for the flight.

The 2018 update includes 25 new, narrated HD maneuvers that offer step-by-step instructions for the key elements in the Airman Certification Standards for the instrument rating, Sporty’s officials said.

The 2018 version also includes HD video training on developing instrument flying skills, using flight simulators during instrument training, turbulence and weather challenges, as well as iPad use for digital charts and weather forecasting.

Sporty’s Instrument Rating Course now includes three formats at the same price whether online, for iPads/iPhones or Apple TV. Since video and test prep progress is synced automatically, customers can switch back and forth seamlessly, officials note.

Sporty’s 2018 Instrument Rating Course is available for $199.99.