Video: New initiative launched to educate public on drone laws

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The nation’s leading unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) stakeholders, led by the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA), have launched a new initiative to educate the public about the existing drone laws they must follow and the consequences if they ignore or break the law.

The new advertising campaign — Even the Sky Has Limits: Learn the Drone Laws — is targeted at consumers who have recently purchased or have an interest in drones.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our nation’s airspace,” said Rich Hanson, AMA president. “This is an exciting time as more and more people are enjoying this great recreation, but everyone needs to learn the drone laws before they take to the skies. Furthermore, any drone pilot flying without regard for the laws is unacceptable. With drones becoming more popular every day, it is critical for the UAS community, the FAA and Congress to require people to follow these laws — and hold them accountable if they don’t.”

The focus of the new initiative is to educate new and seasoned drone pilots about the two options to fly legally and the civil and criminal fines they could face if they do not follow the drone laws. These laws apply to everyone taking to the skies — for recreational, educational or commercial purposes, AMA officials note.

The first option, the default law for drone pilots, is the FAA’s Part 107 regulations, also known as the Small UAS Rule. This rule requires a drone operator to obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate from the FAA. Any and all drone pilots can operate under Part 107.

The second option, the only exception to Part 107, is the Special Rule for Model Aircraft, which is codified in Part 101. This requires drone pilots to be an active participate in and follow the safety programming of a community-based organization such as AMA. This option is not available to anyone flying for commercial purposes.

Importantly, all drone pilots must register with the FAA.

This effort is a new initiative of Know Before You Fly, which was created in 2014 with the goal of spreading awareness about safe and responsible use of UAS. The new campaign is funded by AMA, with support from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the Toy Association, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), and the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).

Advertisements for this initiative will be running on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.