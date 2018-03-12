K9F0 first airport in Texas to see Swift Fuels unleaded avgas

DUBLIN, Texas — Dublin Municipal Airport (K9Fo) is now selling unleaded UL94 aviation gas for piston aircraft in collaboration with Swift Fuels.

Using a specialized fuel dispensing unit, Swift Fuels will be the only on-site fuel distributed at Dublin Airport, which is located approximately 100 miles southwest of Dallas/Fort Worth.

The announcement comes just days before Dublin Airport’s St. Patrick’s Day Fly-in event, taking place March 16-17, 2018. Gyroplanes and Piper Comanche aircraft will be featured at the event, although all pilots are welcome to participate.

The nationwide transition to unleaded aviation gasoline continues to pick up momentum for Swift Fuels, which distributes the only commercially-available unleaded avgas, UL94, to more than 50 airports and private users across the United States, according to Swift officials.

“As we began our airport revitalization efforts, I began looking for a fuel product that would serve a majority of the piston engine fleet, while making a statement that Dublin, Texas, was looking to the future,” said Brad Stanford, Dublin airfield manager. “I polled the light sport pilots about mogas, and discovered that there was no viable mogas option tailor-made (and insured!) for piston aircraft use throughout the central Texas corridor. During that conversation, one of the reps for the Bush Cat LSA suggested that I contact Swift Fuels, so I did. I discovered this FAA-approved, ethanol-free, unleaded aviation gas, and I knew we had to have it. We’re excited to be on the cutting edge of aviation to be first in offering Swift UL94 to the state of Texas.”

“We are working with regulators, aircraft/engine OEMs, pilots, airports, municipalities, airport boards, and supply chain folks as a part of a multi-year initiative to educate the market on the vast benefits of unleaded avgas,” said Swift Fuels CEO Chris D’Acosta. “The business leaders at forward-thinking, early-adopters like Brad Stanford at Dublin recognize the growing demand for cleaner fuel options for their customers, and they are playing an integral role in the transition. As an industry, we could no longer allow leaded fuel to continue to damage to our customers’ aircraft, as well as continue to harm our environment. We are extremely proud to have our UL94 avgas available for piston aircraft use at Dublin.”

Swift Fuel’s Unleaded 94 MON avgas is sold nationwide. Company officials note it is not a full replacement for 100LL, so only those aircraft with engine/airframes requiring 94 motor-octane fuels or lower are compatible, which represents 65% of the US piston fleet.