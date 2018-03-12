Pilot forgets landing gear after maintenance flight

According to the pilot, after completing the maintenance test flight on the Beech 58, he established a normal approach to the runway at the airport in Huntsville, Alabama.

However, he reported that he did not extend the landing gear prior to touchdown and the airplane landed with the landing gear retracted.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing, left aileron and the bottom of the fuselage.

The pilot reported that there were no mechanical failures or anomalies with the airplane prior to or during the flight that would have prevented normal flight operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to extend the landing gear prior to touchdown, resulting in a landing with the landing gear retracted and consequent substantial damage.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA161

This March 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.