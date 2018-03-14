Dynon receives first Skyview STC for Cessna 172s

Dynon Avionics has received its first Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for its flagship SkyView HDX system. The STC’s Approved Model List (AML) covers many Cessna 172 models, according to company officials.

The initial STC is for the installation of a full suite of Dynon avionics, allowing pilots to remove the vast majority of their legacy instrumentation, including their vacuum pump.

The SkyView HDX system provides complete primary flight instrumentation, including synthetic vision and angle of attack, and complete engine monitoring with CHTs, EGTs, fuel flow, fuel computer, and lean assist.

Also approved is Dynon’s fully-integrated two axis autopilot, which features IFR approach capability when SkyView is integrated with a compatible navigator.

The approved installation also includes a Mode S Transponder with 2020-compliant ADS-B Out, Navigation and Mapping with Flight Planning ADS-B Traffic and Weather display, and Electronic Flight Bag features. Backup primary flight instruments are provided by a Dynon EFIS-D10A.

“Dynon is excited to show pilots of type certificated aircraft what they’ve been missing,” said Robert Hamilton, Dynon president. “Our safety-enhancing avionics systems have been available to experimental and light sport aircraft for over 15 years, but this is the first time that pilots of type certificated aircraft will have a truly affordable way to upgrade their whole panel.”

Approved Model List

The initial Approved Model List (AML) covers Cessna 172F, 172G, 172H, 172I, 172K, 172L, 172M, 172N, 172P, 172Q, 172R, and 172S models.

Approval does not restrict the operational use of the aircraft, and allows for flight in both IFR and VFR.

Dynon officials noted they will be seeking additional approvals for both single and twin-engine aircraft in the coming months.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for the certified/PMA versions of approved Dynon products will be the same as existing experimental/light sport products. The STC for Cessna 172 aircraft is priced at $2,000.

The first installations will be available in the coming weeks via US Sport Aircraft + Thrust Flight in Texas, Merrill Field Instruments in Alaska, and a Dynon-affiliated facility in the Pacific Northwest.