Legends of Airpower returns to TV

Legends of Airpower, an aviation history series that has been broadcast on public television, Speed Network, Discovery Wings and Discovery Military Channel, is set to takeoff again this May.

The 52-episode, award-winning series profiles 52 men and women who defined and revolutionized air power in America and across the world.

The series offers a perspective into the personal and professional lives of each legend, showcasing interviews and timely footage to enhance the narrative. Featured are exclusive interviews with Chuck Yeager, John McCain, Jim Lovell, Buzz Aldrin, and Paul Tibbetts.

Not only are household names showcased, but also lesser-known airpower figures, such as General Benjamin O. Davis, the World War II leader of the Tuskegee Airmen, Jimmy Doolittle, and Billy Mitchell, who correctly predicted the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor a decade before it happened.

Produced by 3 Roads Communications, each 30-minute biographical program profiles a separate legend.

“We’re showing that these were ordinary people who did extraordinary things when called upon by their country,” said Russ Hodge, president of 3 Roads and executive producer of the series. “We are excited to present viewers a unique experience that shows the impact airpower had on the world and the many men and women who defined it.”

The series is expected to begin broadcast on public television stations across America in time for Memorial Day weekend. The series will be distributed by the National Educational Telecommunications Association, and partial underwriting for the series has been provided by the Selective Service System.

Don’t want to wait? Legends of Airpower is available now for streaming on Amazon Prime by clicking here.