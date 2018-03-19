Pilot Assist Pro launches

Pilot Assist Pro for the Apple iPhone and iPad has been released. Designed by pilots for pilots, Pilot Assist Pro declutters the cockpit and allows unified access to important flight resources – checklists, scratchpads, manuals, weather, flights logs, NOTAMs and more — direct from an Apple device, according to developers.

“I initially dreamed up Pilot Assist Pro because I personally needed what it could do, and I saw a large void in the current aviation app market,” said Bryan York, the creator of Pilot Assist Pro. “I wanted a clean, modern, low cost app that didn’t require an expensive yearly subscription that could allow me to keep everything I needed in one centralized app without having to run four different apps for each flight.”

“I also wanted something that had never been seen before in any other aviation app,” he continued. “I was getting checked out on the DA40NG, and I wanted to insert personal notes and images directly into my checklist to help serve as a training aid while learning the plane. I also wanted a checklist with big buttons that would be easy to press in the tight confines of a cockpit. I also wanted a scratch pad and electronic logs so I could leave the pens and paper in my bag. I had never seen an app that did all of this, so I built one.”

Price: $49.99.