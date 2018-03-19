Teaching kids to work on airplanes

By TED LUEBBERS

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 recently held one of its Aviation Youth Saturday workshops at the Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) in Florida, teaching kids how to build and repair real experimental general aviation aircraft.

According to chapter officials, EAA Chapter 534 has committed to building up its Aviation Youth Program to work with boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 18 who have an interest in learning what makes airplanes fly and general aviation.

The kids get the opportunity to learn how to use the tools of the trade and work on several aviation projects that are in the chapter’s hangar.

They learn how to repair and build experimental planes under the supervision of certified aircraft mechanics and EAA chapter members who have experience with homebuilt airplanes.

Chapter 534 has been the recipient of a homebuilt aircraft, a Mini Max, that had been damaged in a tornado. This plane is the first one these kids will be working on. They will learn how to repair the damaged wings and get its engine fine-tuned and running.

When this project is completed, there are three other aircraft kits that have been donated to EAA Chapter 534 for young people to work on.

The idea behind this program is to kindle an interest in aviation for these young folks so that one day they may want to become pilots themselves or start an aircraft building project of their own.