General Aviation News

FAA to discontinue DUATS program in May

by Leave a Comment

The FAA will discontinue the Direct User Access Terminal Service (DUATS II) Program, effective May 16, 2018.

Internet services, including access to weather and aeronautical information, flight plan filing and automated services will remain available at no charge to pilots at www.1800wxbrief.com.

To continue to receive free services, FAA officials are encouraging pilots to register now with www.1800wxbrief.com.

Between now and May 16, the FAA will work with current DUATS II providers on transition activities, including conducting pilot outreach, establishing commercial interfaces, and providing user migration assistance, agency officials added.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners