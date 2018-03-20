FAA to discontinue DUATS program in May

The FAA will discontinue the Direct User Access Terminal Service (DUATS II) Program, effective May 16, 2018.

Internet services, including access to weather and aeronautical information, flight plan filing and automated services will remain available at no charge to pilots at www.1800wxbrief.com.

To continue to receive free services, FAA officials are encouraging pilots to register now with www.1800wxbrief.com.

Between now and May 16, the FAA will work with current DUATS II providers on transition activities, including conducting pilot outreach, establishing commercial interfaces, and providing user migration assistance, agency officials added.