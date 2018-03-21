Does your FBO go above and beyond?

The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) has launched a new initiative, “FBOs: Above and Beyond,” to highlight the extraordinary services provided by FBO.

NATA’s goal is to provide a well-rounded perspective on the FBO industry, directly from those with first-hand experience, officials explained.

“NATA’s Fixed Base Operators are the gateway to communities nationwide and enter into public/private partnerships that generate billions of dollars of investments at general aviation and commercial airports throughout the United States and around the world. FBOs provide essential services to keep general aviation healthy, sustainable and successful — many going above the call. We would like to hear of these stories and share them with the public,” said NATA President Martin H. Hiller.

The goal of the effort is to inspire the general aviation community and the next generation of pilots, technicians and other aviation professionals, added NATA Executive Vice President and General Counsel Timothy Obitts.

NATA wants to hear about:

Excellent customer service experiences

Disaster relief efforts

Charitable contributions and events

Community outreach and development

Aviation workforce development initiatives

Any other positive feedback

Stories can be shared at NATA.aero/AboveAndBeyond or by emailing helpingGA@nata.aero.