FlightSimExpo lands in Vegas

LAS VEGAS – FlightSimExpo will welcome the Civil Air Patrol and more than 25 flight simulation developers to Flamingo Las Vegas Resort June 9-10, 2018.

The aviation conference is designed to help pilots learn about the benefits of flight simulation for their own training, proficiency, and currency. Of course, the event also caters to flight simulation enthusiasts, who can meet their favorite developers and see new products in action.

Exhibitors at FlightSimExpo include Orbx, 1C Game Studios, X-Plane, Infinite Flight, Prepar3D, and more, according to organizers.

FlightSimExpo is a conference and tradeshow. In the 15,000-square-foot room, exhibitors will showcase their products and services. Attendees will be able to try out simulators and new products from developers across the industry, meet air traffic controllers, and learn about local non-profit aviation organizations.

Next door, seminars will be taking place throughout both days of the event. Confirmed speakers include Captain (Ret.) John Cox, First Officer Matthew Cannon, Flight Dispatcher Matt Bartels, CFI Jason Miller (host of The Finer Points podcast), two FAA air traffic controllers, and simulation enthusiasts and home cockpit builders.

The conference is also working with local partners to establish great activities to do before and after the conference, organizers noted. Just by registering, attendees can obtain a substantial discount on flying a full motion Boeing 737 NG simulator at AirlineCaptainForADay.com, while 50 lucky FlightSimExpo registrants will win the chance to tour Nellis Air Force Base on Friday, June 8.

Registration is open now at FlightSimExpo.com and is $70 until May 15.