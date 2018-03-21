Picture of the Day: ‘That’s All Brother’ finds a new home

Cassidy Berenato sent in this picture of “That’s All Brother” arriving at its new home at the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing at San Marcos Regional Airport on March 6, 2018.

In 2015, this iconic piece of history was discovered lying in an aircraft boneyard in Wisconsin. The Douglas C-47 “That’s All Brother” was the airplane that led the massed paratroop drop on D-Day. The CAF set a goal to restore the aircraft to flying condition and as close as possible to its authentic D-day configuration in time for the 75th anniversary of that first D-Day flight on June 6, 2019.

