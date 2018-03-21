Takeoff on ice-covered runway goes awry

The pilot reported he landed the Beech C23 on the runway at the airport in Frenchville, Maine, with visible ice and snow, and noted no issues with the braking and steering capabilities of the airplane.

During the subsequent takeoff roll with full power applied, the airplane started sliding to the left. He attempted to control the sliding with right rudder.

During the acceleration, the left main landing gear got trapped in area with ice and the airplane departed the runway to the left and hit a snowbank.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to an engine mount and to the fuselage.

The pilot verified that there were no preimpact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

The FAA’s Aeronautical Information Manual (2014) provides the definition of a contaminated runway and states in part: “A runway is considered contaminated whenever standing water, ice, snow, slush, frost in any form, heavy rubber, or other substances are present.”

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the takeoff roll on a runway contaminated with ice and snow, which resulted in a runway excursion and an impact with a snowbank.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA191

This March 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.