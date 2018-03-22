New FBO at KFHB

AMELIA ISLAND, Florida — Bent Wing Flight Services will take over as Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport’s only FBO April 1, 2018.

Plans call for the FBO to move into a new terminal in June. It will work out of a temporary terminal until then, according to company officials.

“We look forward to serving the airport’s customer base with excellent, professional care,” said Brian Echard, Bent Wing Flight Services’ owner. “The airport has an exceptional history, which we are proud to share with the aviation community.”

Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport (KFHB) was built during World War II by the U.S. Navy for training in the F4U Corsair airplane, one of the Navy and Marine Corps’ finest fighter planes. The Corsair was known for its inverted gull wings, making it highly-recognizable in the sky and earning it the moniker “the Bent Wing Bird”— the namesake of the FBO.

In a further nod to its military background, the new general aviation terminal was designed to represent the Corsair aircraft, complete with inverted gull wings, a nose section, skylight cockpit and tail, company officials note.

The interior will feature a two-story glass lobby with a model F4U Corsair suspended from the ceiling, and military and historical memorabilia displayed throughout the building.

“The unique design of the new terminal building will quickly distinguish Amelia Island’s airport as an iconic aviation landmark,” said Echard. “As the FBO providing services from the new terminal, it made sense to name our business to reflect the community’s pride in the distinguished history of the airport and pay tribute to the members of our military who served in WWII.”

The new terminal will feature a pilot lounge and shower, flight planning room, conference room, canteen coffee bistro and pilot store. Part of the Avfuel network, Bent Wing Flight Services’ array of offerings include full fuel services, concierge services, courtesy and rental cars, catering services, hangar space, and after-hours service.