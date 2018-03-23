Inexperienced pilot crashes trike

The non-certificated pilot reported that, after takeoff in the North Wing Apache, a light sport trike, about 200′ above ground level, he heard a popping sound and the aircraft yawed to the right.

He heard the sound a second time, and the aircraft turned hard to the right.

He applied full engine power in an attempt to recover and gain lift in order to deploy the ballistic parachute, however the aircraft did not recover and subsequently hit the ground in a nose-down attitude near Queen Creek, Arizona.

Post-accident examination of the aircraft revealed no anomalies that would have precluded normal operation, and the investigation was unable to determine the cause of the yaw and subsequent loss of control.

The pilot, who was seriously injured in the crash, was not appropriately certificated, nor did he have any experience flying the accident aircraft make and model.

Probable cause: A loss of control for reasons that could not be determined because postaccident examination did not reveal any anomalies that would have precluded normal operation. Contributing to the accident was the non-certificated pilot’s lack of experience in the aircraft type.

NTSB Identification: WPR16LA080

This March 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.