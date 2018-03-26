Pilot seriously injured after ‘late’ go-around

The airline transport pilot was landing the experimental amateur-built Jodel F11A at his 1,600′ private runway in Marathon, Texas, when he attempted a “late” go-around.

The airplane hit trees, a powerline, and terrain, resulting in substantial damage. The pilot was seriously injured in the crash.

The pilot reported that there were no pre-impact mechanical malfunctions or anomalies with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to conduct a go-around in a timely manner, which resulted in impact with trees and a powerline.

NTSB Identification: CEN16LA137

This March 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.