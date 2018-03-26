General Aviation News

Video: Owning a Mooney M20

The folks behind Prebuy Guys recently posted this video from Wings South Airpark in Naples, Florida, where they talked to  Mike, the owner of a 1982 Mooney M20J. Mike tells us about his airplane and gives the inside scoop on aircraft ownership from aircraft ownership costs, aircraft maintenance, pilot training, and more. He also offers great tips for every aircraft owner, say the Prebuy Guys, who offer independent aircraft pre-purchase inspections.

