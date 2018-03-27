Better pricing, friendly environment lead GA resurgence at John Wayne Airport

SANTA ANA, Calif. – 100LL fuel sales at John Wayne Airport (KSNA) topped 316,000 gallons from April 2017 through January 2018 compared to over 220,000 gallons for the previous 10-month period.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors awarded ACI Jet the FBO facility previously operated by a large national chain a year ago. That has played a huge role in restoring a competitive marketplace and fair pricing and resulted in record airport fuel sales, according to officials.

With its competitive pricing, GA has responded in kind with ACI Jet enjoying greater than 72% of the avgas fuel market share during the last 10 months. Promoting a GA-friendly atmosphere, ACI Jet has averaged almost 23,000 gallons per month in avgas fuel sales compared to around 7,000 gallons per month by its predecessor during the preceding 10 months, FBO officials report.

Emblematic of its GA-friendly culture, ACI Jet does not charge parking or ancillary fees for piston single-engine and light twin aircraft at SNA for “drop-off/pick-up and go” or less than three hours of ramp parking.

With the award to a strong independent FBO and the retention of one of the two national chains, GA has returned to John Wayne Airport, officials note.

“The winners are the customers,” said Joe Daichendt, General Manager of ACI Jet’s Orange County FBO.

Beyond the growth in GA fuel sales and a culture change, flight schools and other GA businesses are flourishing at John Wayne Airport. Michael Church, the owner of Sunrise Aviation, a flight school based at SNA, has seen the resurrection as well.

“The changes at John Wayne Airport since the addition of ACI Jet a year ago have been nothing less than momentous: Lower prices, a friendly culture, and a real sense of partnership. I feel the shift helped save general aviation on our field.”

Gary Sequeria, president of Orange County Flight Center, which specializes in flight training and aircraft sales, has benefited from the renewed GA-friendly environment at SNA.

“The change at SNA has been incredibly noticeable, especially with the addition of ACI Jet to John Wayne Airport,” he said. “The renewed enthusiasm and support to general aviation at SNA has played a significant part in a recent increase in our business as a direct result of their efforts.”

With their own employee flying club, aptly named the Employee Flight Department, ACI Jet understands that general aviation is an important element of any successful airport.

“At the end of the day, I am a GA pilot myself, and I travel from airport to airport as well,” says Daichendt. “I see what works and what doesn’t from an FBO customer’s perspective. ACI Jet has been and shall always be a friend to GA. It’s who we are, frames our success, and is the foundation of how we conduct business.”