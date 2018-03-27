EPS joins forces with Bye Aerospace on Sun Flyer

Electric Power Systems (EPS) is collaborating on the new Sun Flyer all electric trainer with Bye Aerospace.

The company will design and build the energy storage system for the aircraft, including battery modules, battery management unit, and power distribution unit for its flight demonstrator scheduled for first flight tests in the first or second quarter of 2018.

“We’re excited to work with Bye Aerospace on making the Sun Flyer the first all electric airplane certified under the new FAA Part 23 regulations,” EPS Chief Executive Officer Nathan Millecam said.

“This partnership aligns with our shared vision to advance all-electric aircraft for commercial aviation applications,” he continued. “Our Energy Storage System leverages technology developed for NASA’s X57 platform, that enables our Battery Module to meet stringent FAA safety requirements around containment of cells in thermal runaway at a very light weight.”