AL250 simulator receives FAA approval

The FAA has approved the Alsim AL250 simulator as an Advanced Aviation Training Device (AATD).

Since its launch in late 2016, the AL250 has been delivered to universities and flight training organizations around the world.

The fixed base device is named to recognize the 250° field of view pilots see from the pilot’s seat, using Alsim’s internally developed High Definition Visual System, company officials explain.

Alsim’s image generator runs at a constant 60 frames per second, without lags, and the screens are designed to avoid external disturbances, improving immersion. Because 80% of how our bodies perceive motion is through our eyes, and 20% by our inner ear, your brain believes that you are actually moving, company officials note.

“Having the AATD approval now means student pilots in America can log respectively up to 20 hours and 50 towards their instrument rating and CPL certificate,” said Mickael Herard, product manager and head of the Alsim Certification Team.

The approval of the AL250 as an AATD is valid for five years if the FAA’s Letter of Authorization (LOA) requirements are met.

The first AL250 in the US was purchased by Cirrus Aviation in Sarasota, Florida. It has become an integral part of its instrument rating, emergency procedures and multi-engine courses, company officials note.

The AL250 will be available to demo in April at SUN ‘n FUN in Florida, and at EAA Airventure Oshkosh in July.