Aspen Avionics unveils Evolution E5 Dual Electronic Flight Instrument

Aspen Avionics has introduced the Evolution E5 Dual Electronic Flight Instrument (EFI). The STD’d, non-TSO Evolution E5 consolidates attitude indicator plus DG/CDI into a single display with a rechargeable backup battery.

It also includes Global Positioning System Steering (GPSS), air data computer, and attitude heading reference system (ADAHRS) for $4,995.

With redesigned electronics and new glass, the Evolution E5 has a bolder and brighter display and offers higher reliability, more capability and increased processing speed while retaining Aspen’s form factor design that keeps installation costs down, according to company officials.

Designed as a drop-in non-TSO replacement for traditional mechanical vacuum instruments, the Evolution E5 also interfaces with most legacy autopilots and will also interface to the new TruTrak Vizion autopilot.

Key features include:

Backup attitude indicator not required

Rechargeable backup battery

Single unit installation – consolidates traditional attitude indicator and directional gyro/course deviation indicator into a single display

Provides a path for removal of vacuum systems

Interfaces with most industry autopilots and provides GPSS roll steering

The Evolution E5 will be available starting mid-year 2018.