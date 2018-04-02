Would you report a risky pilot to the FAA?

In a new blog post, Leah Read, a senior air safety investigator in the NTSB Office of Aviation Safety, warns against turning a blind eye to risky behavior in another pilot.

She notes that when NTSB investigators arrive at the scene of a fatal accident, they soon pick up on clues that the pilot exhibited risky behavior — not just on this flight, but for years. When they ask witnesses if they talked to the pilot or the FAA about it, most say no, she says.

“But what if you see something, and don’t step up and say something? The reality is that nonreporting can put people at risk,” she says.

She then details several examples of NTSB investigators who have seen the “tragic consequences of turning a blind eye to a known hazard.”

It’s an interesting — and thought-provoking — read. Check out the full post here.