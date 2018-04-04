D-Day Squadron debuts at SUN ‘n FUN with four historic aircraft

The Tunison Foundation, a non-profit organization that owns and operates World War II era aircraft, will debut its newly minted D-Day Squadron at this year’s SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-in and Expo.

The group will feature four D-Day Squadron C-47 and DC-3 aircraft that are preparing to cross the Atlantic to return to Normandy next summer for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Flying in for the event are Placid Lassie, Liberty Foundation, and Virginia Ann, C-47 aircraft that are all veterans of the D-Day invasion that sparked the beginning of the end of World War II.

The DC-3 Candler Field Express, one of the few remaining original Douglas DC-3 aircraft built in 1940 for the burgeoning airline industry, will also appear with the group.

The C-47 is the military version of the DC-3 airliner that was modified for military transport and has become synonymous with the massed paratrooper drop on D-Day.

“The D-Day Squadron is a welcome addition to our exciting SUN ‘n FUN lineup,” said SUN ‘n FUN Director of Business Development Greg Gibson. “We offer an array of warbird activities, and the D-Day Squadron’s goodwill-oriented program honoring the veterans of D-Day brings value and interest to both aviation and history enthusiasts at our event.”

Visitors will get to see the aircraft in flight each day during the SUN ‘n FUN daily air shows. The four vintage flyers will also appear together on static display for up-close viewing. Their crews will be with the aircraft onsite to answer questions, give tours and share more about their preparations for the upcoming trans-Atlantic journey to Normandy, France.

All participating American aircraft of the D-Day Squadron will fly in formation overseas before joining up with a larger Allied fleet to drop paratroopers into France in an epic flyover event marking this historic anniversary.

“There couldn’t be a better venue than SUN ‘n FUN to kick off the D-Day Squadron’s airshow season and promotional tour, and we are honored to fly these four historic aircraft in the show,” said D-Day Squadron Executive Director Moreno Aguiari. “SUN ‘n FUN will provide us with a excellent opportunity to showcase the D-Day Squadron to people that appreciate aviation and the important historical significance of these aircraft to honoring the veterans of D-Day.”