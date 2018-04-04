Mercy Flight Southeast to raffle off a flight in a P-51 Mustang

Mercy Flight Southeast and Stallion 51 are partnering to raffle off a chance to fly the P-51 Mustang.
This is an opportunity to fly a piece of aviation history while helping the Air Charity Network affiliate’s mission, according to organizers.
Stallion 51’s Crazy Horse aircraft are dual cockpit/dual controlled, allowing aviation enthusiasts to fulfill the dream of taking the controls.
Mercy Flight Southeast’s network of more than 700 volunteer pilots provide free air transportation to life-saving medical appointments for people who otherwise could not get there.
Pilots donate their airplanes, fuel and flight hours to complete more than 3,000 missions each year.
The non-profit organization relies on donations and fundraising to pay for support services, and to keep passengers and pilots in the air.
The raffle prize includes:
- Round trip airfare (up to $500) to Orlando, Florida;
- A half-day P-51 orientation experience at Stallion 51’s headquarters at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM);
- Preflight briefing that tailors each flight to the individual’s experience, expertise and expectations;
- Preflight walk around and cockpit orientation;
- Hands-on flight that encourages the individual to do 95% of the flying;
- Post-flight debriefing reviewing the multi-camera video that captures all of the action during the flight;
- Photo with pilot and aircraft.
Raffle tickets are $20 each, three for $50, and seven for $100. The winner will be announced on Father’s Day, June 17, 2018. Entrants need not be present to win.
Tickets can be purchased at www.MercyFlightSe.org/events
